Advertisement

Dog sucked out of home in tornado, returns hours later

‘I didn’t have time to grab Penny’
By Frances Weller
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Brittany Memory says her little Yorkshire Terrier, Penny, gave her a warning something was wrong when she sat straight up on the bed Monday night. The power had just gone out, but it was storming outside so she thought her dog was alerting her to something else.

“I actually thought someone was in the house, and I leaned up and turned on the flashlight on my phone,” Memory says. “And about that time it sounded like a train.”

Within seconds she says the so-called train sounded like it was just outside her bedroom. She didn’t have time to concentrate on anything but protecting her son.

“When I looked, I didn’t have time. If I had waited a second, me and my son would have been out the back door. I didn’t have time to grab Penny.”

An EF-3 tornado ripped homes off foundations and knocked 18-wheelers over on Green Bay Rd. in Ocean Isle Beach. A couple miles away, the destruction was far more devastating. Three people were killed and ten were injured.

The powerful twister lifted everything in Memory’s house and blew mirrors off walls. The ferocious winds also sucked Penny, her dog, out of the back of the house.

“She flew out right here in the back with all my covers,” she said pointing to the back of her house that now has a large gaping hole. “It ripped the sheets off my bed. She was just bundled up in it.”

Memory said she had a hard time explaining what happened to Penny to her son.

“I was terrified, I didn’t think she was alive. But I just kept telling my little boy ‘she’s an animal, she’ll be okay, God’s got her. Everything’s going to be all right. We’re safe and everything can be replaced, we can’t.’”

Little Penny eventually found her way back home a few hours later. She was shivering and traumatized, but otherwise unharmed.

“She just had a little bit of glass stuck to her and we took her to the vet and everything is okay.”

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Cleco Power ends forced power outages to customers
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
ROUND TWO: More winter weather for Cenla on Wednesday and Thursday
Sherman Stanfield
Alexandria man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges
Robert Lombardo
Leesville man arrested after admitting to beating his parents to death

Latest News

President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one...
Biden stands firm on COVID-19 relief in town hall
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars Thursday. (Source: NASA via CNN Newsource)
NASA rover attempting most difficult Martian touchdown yet
(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla
NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars Thursday. (Source: NASA via CNN Newsource)
NASA Perseverance rover to land on Mars