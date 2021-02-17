Advertisement

Houston on boil water notice amid power outages, freezing weather

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The hits keep coming in Texas amid a severe cold snap.

Houston, the fourth most populous city in the nation, is under a boil water notice.

Houston Public Works issued the notice Wednesday morning, asking people to boil their water for at least two minutes and then let cool before using.

The office of Mayor Sylvester Turner told people who don’t have the means to boil water to use bottled water if they have it.

About 2.7 million households were still without power across the state Tuesday night, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said.

Texas residents have dealt with widespread blackouts since Monday.

Overall, at least 20 people have died during the cold that struck the southern Plains and South, the Associated Press reported, some while struggling to stay warm in their homes.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Cleco Power ends forced power outages to customers
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
ROUND TWO: More winter weather for Cenla on Wednesday and Thursday
Sherman Stanfield
Alexandria man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges
Robert Lombardo
Leesville man arrested after admitting to beating his parents to death

Latest News

President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one...
Biden stands firm on COVID-19 relief in town hall
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars Thursday. (Source: NASA via CNN Newsource)
NASA rover attempting most difficult Martian touchdown yet
(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla
NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars Thursday. (Source: NASA via CNN Newsource)
NASA Perseverance rover to land on Mars