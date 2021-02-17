Keller: I’m always confident going into any game

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Bolton Bears girl’s basketball team has battled injuries all season however, they’ve managed to finish the regular season above .500 and back-to-back Class 3-4A District Champions.

“It feels great to be able to be District Champions again considering the season we had this year,” head coach Antonio Keller said. “I’m proud of my girls.”

Heading into the first round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs, the Bears sit at the No. 15 seed and will face George Washington Carver out of New Orleans.

“Honestly, I feel we should have been a top 10 seed. We play like a top 10 team and our schedule shows it as well, but 15 isn’t bad considering our circumstances” Keller said.

The Bears finished the regular season 15-12. In the last five games, they’ve averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. In that same breath, the Bears have dealt with at least one injury each game since the beginning of the season.

“There have been very few games this season where we’ve had our full team healthy,” Keller said. “We came into the season with one of our starters, Skye Montgomery, down with a broken foot and it trickled from there. This week we only have one injured, but I’m confident. I’m always confident going into any game because I know the work that we put in.”

