Advertisement

Keller: I’m always confident going into any game

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Bolton Bears girl’s basketball team has battled injuries all season however, they’ve managed to finish the regular season above .500 and back-to-back Class 3-4A District Champions.

“It feels great to be able to be District Champions again considering the season we had this year,” head coach Antonio Keller said. “I’m proud of my girls.”

Heading into the first round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs, the Bears sit at the No. 15 seed and will face George Washington Carver out of New Orleans.

“Honestly, I feel we should have been a top 10 seed. We play like a top 10 team and our schedule shows it as well, but 15 isn’t bad considering our circumstances” Keller said.

The Bears finished the regular season 15-12. In the last five games, they’ve averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. In that same breath, the Bears have dealt with at least one injury each game since the beginning of the season.

“There have been very few games this season where we’ve had our full team healthy,” Keller said. “We came into the season with one of our starters, Skye Montgomery, down with a broken foot and it trickled from there. This week we only have one injured, but I’m confident. I’m always confident going into any game because I know the work that we put in.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Cleco restoration efforts
Cleco: Power restored to 8,000 customers impacted by second winter storm
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
ROUND TWO: More winter weather for Cenla on Wednesday and Thursday
Sherman Stanfield
Alexandria man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges
Robert Lombardo
Leesville man arrested after admitting to beating his parents to death

Latest News

Alexandria Senior High defensive lineman, J’Mari Monette, lands his sixth Division One offer...
ASH’s Monette lands offer from the University of Texas
ASH’s Monette lands offer from the University of Texas
ASH’s Monette lands offer from the University of Texas
The Southwestern Athletic Conference completes Day One of their virtual media day.
SWAC Statement Regarding Alcorn State Football
In a zoom call with the media, NSU head football coach, Brad Laird, previewed the 2021 Spring...
NSU’s Brad Laird previews the football season