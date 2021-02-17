La. Dept of Wildlife and Fisheries warns of potential fish kills due to freezing temps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - As an arctic blast continues to move across the state, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries warns the public of potential fish kills throughout coastal Louisiana due to freezing water temperatures.

However, it is still too early to determine if the cold temperatures will have any impact on fish populations. If fish kills do occur, the fish could be on the bottom of water bodies and may not be visible for a week or more.

Coastal species commonly impacted by low water temperatures are sand seatrout, (a.k.a. white trout), red drum, black drum and spotted seatrout.

“Typically, water temperatures below 40 degrees for more than a day can cause problems for spotted seatrout, whereas red drum are slightly more tolerant and will begin to experience problems in the mid-30s,” explained LDWF fisheries biologist Jason Adriance.

Fisheries biologists are not expecting serious impacts on freshwater gamefish.

There is the potential for small isolated die-offs of shad due to the colder than normal water temperatures, but this should not pose a significant impact on sport fishermen.

Should you come across significant numbers of dead or dying fish, LDWF encourages you to contact the department.

