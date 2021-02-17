LDH COVID-19 testing only available in one region statewide due to severe winter weather

The following information was provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Due to adverse winter weather conditions, COVID-19 testing sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) are closed today (Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021) in all regions except Region 1 (Greater New Orleans).

An announcement will be made on the availability of testing sites for Thursday, Feb. 18. Check ldh.la.gov later for further updates.

Preregistration for COVID-19 testing is encouraged by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU. Testing is for ages three and older. There is no cost, and no identification is needed. Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378) , but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.

If you are unable to make it to a LANG testing location, no-cost testing is available by appointment at select Walgreens locations through a partnership between Walgreens and the Department of Health. These locations offer testing seven days a week to people ages three and older. Appointments are required; make yours at walgreens.com/covid19testing.

Location Address City Hours Alario Center 2000 Segnette Blvd Westwego 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. UNO Lakefront Arena 6801 Franklin Ave. New Orleans 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mahalia Jackson Theater 1419 Basin St. New Orleans 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

