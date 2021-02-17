Advertisement

Microsoft messaging app Teams crashes

The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Microsoft said Wednesday that is was seeing issues affecting its Teams app affecting users ability to message each other and hold live events.

The Microsoft 365 Access official Twitter account said the issues were happening for people in North America and South America. The website Down Detector noted a sizable spike in reported problems starting around 10 a.m. ET.

Many businesses increasingly rely on Teams and other messaging apps as employees work remotely during the ongoing pandemic.

Slack, another popular app, also experienced technical issues in early January.

