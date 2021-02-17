Advertisement

Northwestern State’s trip to Baylor canceled because of winter weather

By Matthew Vines
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU Sports Information) — For the second consecutive weekend, the Northwestern State softball team’s weekend tournament was canceled. The Baylor Getterman Classic was called off due to inclement weather in the region.

The Lady Demons were going to open the season Friday at 10 a.m. against Prairie View A&M. That comes after the Lady Demon Classic was canceled last weekend because of health concerns and weather-related travel issues.

NSU is now set to open the season Tuesday at home against Grambling. First pitch of that game is slated for 5 p.m.

