SEC postpones all of Thursday’s basketball games

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Wednesday, Feb. 17 that all basketball games for men and women scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 have been postponed.

Those games include LSU men’s basketball return trip to Ole Miss and LSU Women’s basketball traveling to No. 17 Kentucky.

The postponement is due to the icy weather moving through the region this week. Make-up dates for these games have not been announced.

SEC Women’s Basketball Postponements:

Thursday, Feb. 18

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at Mississippi State

LSU at Kentucky

Missouri at Texas A&M

SEC Men’s Basketball Postponements:

Thursday, February 18

Alabama at Texas A&M

LSU at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Auburn

