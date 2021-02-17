Advertisement

Young Florida boy escapes trash truck blade thanks to driver

A young Florida boy was nearly crushed inside a garbage truck when the can he was hiding in was...
A young Florida boy was nearly crushed inside a garbage truck when the can he was hiding in was emptied into it, but the driver was monitoring and saw something unusual drop in. So, he stopped the blade and called 911.(Source: Waste Connections South Florida via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A young Florida boy was nearly crushed inside a garbage truck when the can he was hiding in was emptied into the truck.

The boy told Tampa television station WFLA that he thought he was going to become a “mashed potato.”

The driver was monitoring the truck and saw something unusual drop in. He stopped the blade and called 911.

We’d like to give a huge shout out to frontline worker Waldo Fidele from our location in Tampa, Florida. Waldo, thank...

Posted by Waste Connections on Friday, February 12, 2021

The boy was playing outside his grandmother’s house when he decided to hide in the can. His grandmother was thankful for the driver’s quick reaction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleco Power ends forced power outages to customers
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
ROUND TWO: More winter weather for Cenla on Wednesday and Thursday
Sherman Stanfield
Alexandria man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges
Robert Lombardo
Leesville man arrested after admitting to beating his parents to death

Latest News

Scientists at the Sanger Institute outside Cambridge, England, are tracking and tracing...
COVID-19 bill would scale up ability to spot virus mutations
In all, between 2 and 3 million customers in Texas still had no power nearly two full days...
Texas blackouts fuel false claims about renewable energy
In this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 photo, A nurse asks 72-year-old Joyce Dugan a series of...
Native Americans embrace vaccine, virus containment measures
Meteorologist Rachael Penton shows icy road conditions
Meteorologist Rachael Penton shows icy road conditions
The frigid temperatures and merciless winds have power out to communities, particularly those...
Severe weather leaves tens of millions under winter storm warnings, watches