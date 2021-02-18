Alexandria police investigating shooting on Mason, Fenner Streets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Mason and Fenner Streets around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

APD says one victim was taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening gunshot wounds.

If anyone has any information, please contact APD at 318-449-5099 .

