Alexandria police investigating shooting on Mason, Fenner Streets
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Mason and Fenner Streets around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
APD says one victim was taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening gunshot wounds.
If anyone has any information, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.
