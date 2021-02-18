Advertisement

Alexandria police investigating shooting on Mason, Fenner Streets

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Mason and Fenner Streets around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

APD says one victim was taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening gunshot wounds.

If anyone has any information, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Cleco restoration efforts
Cleco: Power restored to over 10,000 customers in early stages of restoration efforts
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
ROUND TWO: More winter weather for Cenla on Wednesday and Thursday
Sherman Stanfield
Alexandria man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges
Robert Lombardo
Leesville man arrested after admitting to beating his parents to death

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Alexandria recovering from Winter Storm Viola
(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla
Cleco restoration efforts
Cleco: Power restored to over 10,000 customers in early stages of restoration efforts