Alexandria residents struggle for water as City wells deplete

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many City of Alexandria residents are struggling for water Thursday as water pressure dropped to unprecedented levels overnight.

The City had issued a request for people to conserve water Wednesday, along with issuing a water boil advisory for all customers on the city water system. That came as the main pressure line dropped below 20 PSI.

By Thursday morning, some residents and businesses began seeing total water losses, and for those who do have water, much of it is coming in at very low pressure levels.

“It really is the perfect storm,” Special Projects Coordinator Jim Smilie said. “It’s disappearing as fast as we can make it. We’re asking people to use as little water as possible.”

What Smilie was referring to was the combined force of factors. Round two of Cenla’s winter weather knocked out power to the Kistatchie Wells in Woodworth. It came as many residents were leaving faucets on to prevent frozen pipes and others, some of whom may not even be aware, were experiencing burst pipes.

Smilie said the City does have generators at the Kisatchie site, but that those generators cannot supply the same amount of power to sustain the system. Some of the wells are back online, but they are working to get the rest restored. He said that Cleco crews are working to restore full power to the wells, but even after that happens, it will take at least a full day to restore pressure to normal levels.

Smilie also said that owners of businesses that have been closed should try to check on those buildings to make sure there are no water leaks happening while they are out.

Finally, if you are experiencing any kind of leak from a broken pipe, you can call the City at (318) 473-1264, and they will come to shut it off.

Here’s what Mayor Jeff Hall had to say about the water situation Thursday morning on Good Day Cenla:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.