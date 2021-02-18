Advertisement

ASH’s Monette lands offer from the University of Texas

Alexandria Senior High defensive lineman, J’Mari Monette, lands his sixth Division One offer...
Alexandria Senior High defensive lineman, J'Mari Monette, lands his sixth Division One offer from the University of Texas at Austin.
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High defensive lineman, J’Mari Monette, lands his sixth Division One offer from the University of Texas at Austin.

“It’s a bit overwhelming but I feel good about getting these offers,” junior defensive lineman, J’Mari Monette said.

Monette served as one of the key leaders in the trenches for the trojans. He finished with 48 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack through nine games in 2020.

In just the playoffs, Monette collected 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack.

“I feel I had a great year this year, but there’s always room for improvement,” Monette said. “I know I can offer these schools leadership, work ethic and contribute in any way that I can.”

