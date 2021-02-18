Advertisement

Former Sen. Bob Dole announces cancer diagnosis

Former Sen. Bob Dole announced his cancer diagnosis on
Former Sen. Bob Dole announced his cancer diagnosis on(AP Graphics)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former Sen. Bob Dole, 97, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

His first treatment will begin Monday.

“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” he said in a statement.

The former senator and senate majority leader from Kansas retired from the Senate in 1996. He was first elected to Congress in 1960 and to the U.S. Senate in 1968.

Dole was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 in an unsuccessful bid to defeat President Bill Clinton.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Cleco restoration efforts
Cleco making progress on power restoration
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
ROUND TWO: More winter weather for Cenla on Thursday
USPS temporarily adjusts retail, delivery operations for Louisiana post offices
Boil advisories for Cenla

Latest News

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
FILE - Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Lawmakers face off with GameStop saga’s key players
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Texas outages below half-million but water crisis persists
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone...
AP source: Police suggest keeping Capitol fence for months
A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
South Carolina governor awaits bill banning most abortions