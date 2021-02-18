Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on La. winter weather conditions, COVID-19 Thursday at 2:30
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to give an update on Louisiana’s response to winter weather conditions during a news conference scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18.
Governor Edwards will also address the latest in the state’s fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
The news conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. We will stream the event live on this page and on Facebook.
