Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on La. winter weather conditions, COVID-19 Thursday at 2:30

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to give an update on Louisiana’s response to winter weather conditions during a news conference scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18.

Governor Edwards will also address the latest in the state’s fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The news conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. We will stream the event live on this page and on Facebook.

