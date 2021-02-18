LC Wildcats to play postponed games in March
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats learned when they will play games that were rescheduled due to weather after the American Southwest Conference (ASC) announced changes on Thursday, February 18.
The football team will face Southwestern at home on March 13 and will travel to face Mary Hardin-Baylor on March 20.
The ASC playoffs have also been moved from March 13 to March 27 due to the changes.
Along with the football team’s schedule being changed, the men’s and women’s basketball team also learned of games being rescheduled.
Both teams will play at home against LeTourneau on March 4 and at home against East Texas Baptist on March 6.
The ASC tournament will take place March 10-15.
