Advertisement

LC Wildcats to play postponed games in March

The Louisiana College Wildcats learned when they will play games that were rescheduled due to...
The Louisiana College Wildcats learned when they will play games that were rescheduled due to weather after the American Southwest Conference (ASC) announced changes on Thursday, February 18.(KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats learned when they will play games that were rescheduled due to weather after the American Southwest Conference (ASC) announced changes on Thursday, February 18.

The football team will face Southwestern at home on March 13 and will travel to face Mary Hardin-Baylor on March 20.

The ASC playoffs have also been moved from March 13 to March 27 due to the changes.

Along with the football team’s schedule being changed, the men’s and women’s basketball team also learned of games being rescheduled.

Both teams will play at home against LeTourneau on March 4 and at home against East Texas Baptist on March 6.

The ASC tournament will take place March 10-15.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Ice storm damage in Deville
Power restored to 13,000 customers
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
ROUND TWO: More winter weather for Cenla on Thursday
Boil advisories for Cenla
USPS temporarily adjusts retail, delivery operations for Louisiana post offices

Latest News

For back-to-back years, the Avoyelles Charter Vikings are one of the few Central Louisiana...
Vikings hungry for a Class 2A State Title
LSU baseball has adjusted their schedule for opening weekend at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman...
LSU baseball season opener postponed until Saturday
Alexandria Senior High defensive lineman, J’Mari Monette, lands his sixth Division One offer...
ASH’s Monette lands offer from the University of Texas
ASH’s Monette lands offer from the University of Texas
ASH’s Monette lands offer from the University of Texas