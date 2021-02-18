LC Wildcats to play postponed games in March

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats learned when they will play games that were rescheduled due to weather after the American Southwest Conference (ASC) announced changes on Thursday, February 18.

The @ASC_sports has rescheduled our 2 weather-postponed games.



Our home game vs. Southwestern will be played March 13th



Our road game vs. UMHB will now be played on March 20th



The ASC Playoff has been pushed back from March 13th to March 27th due to these changes. @d3football https://t.co/RhCgPoIjq1 — LC Football (@LC_ftball) February 18, 2021

The football team will face Southwestern at home on March 13 and will travel to face Mary Hardin-Baylor on March 20.

The ASC playoffs have also been moved from March 13 to March 27 due to the changes.

Along with the football team’s schedule being changed, the men’s and women’s basketball team also learned of games being rescheduled.

This weekend's @LC_WBB & @LC_MBSK home finales against LeTourneau & ETBU have been rescheduled for March 4th & 6th respectively.



Details for the postponed games against Ozarks & UTD are still TBA.



The @ASC_sports Tournaments will now run March 10-15 https://t.co/dfJ37SkGoK — LC Wildcats (@LC_Wildcats) February 18, 2021

Both teams will play at home against LeTourneau on March 4 and at home against East Texas Baptist on March 6.

The ASC tournament will take place March 10-15.

