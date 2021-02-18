Advertisement

LDWF agents providing transportation for essential workers

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
By LDWF
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division has been providing transportation for essential workers who are trapped by unsafe driving conditions caused by freezing weather blanketing the state.

Agents began transporting essential workers to and from work on Monday evening.

LDWF agents are transporting essential workers to the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Bossier Parish, the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Ouachita Parish and the Louisiana Veterans Home in East Feliciana Parish.

Agents are also providing transportation for workers at Bienville Parish medical facilities, St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, the LSU Oschner Medical in Shreveport and West Carroll Parish nursing homes.

LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet said Thursday, “We will continue this effort until it is no longer needed. This is something we are pleased we can do for the people of our state during this critical time.”

”Anytime we can provide a public service in a time of need like we are facing now we try our best to do so,” said Col. Chad Hebert, head of the LDWF Enforcement Division. “Our agents are equipped with four-wheel drive trucks and have experience in almost any type of bad driving condition imaginable for Louisiana.”

”The help our state’s Wildlife and Fisheries agents provided this week to ensure that our staff arrived safely at work was mission critical to our serving the more than 300 veterans who live in the Bossier, Monroe and Jackson homes,” Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland said Thursday. “These medical professionals who work in our homes are caring for our nation’s heroes – our veterans – and the agents’ efforts have ensured their ability to continue to do so, despite the severe weather conditions.”

