Louisiana expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to teachers, daycare workers, pregnant women

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state of Louisiana will be expanding its eligibility ends for the COVID-19 vaccine to include:

K-12 teachers

Daycare workers

All pregnant women

Non-Emergency medical transportation providers and staff

Persons 55-64 with one or more health conditions defined by the CDC

The expansion goes into effect on Feb. 22.

Vaccine elibility expands on Feb. 22. (State of Louisiana)

