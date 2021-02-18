Advertisement

Louisiana expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to teachers, daycare workers, pregnant women

File Photo: Woman gets vaccine
File Photo: Woman gets vaccine
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state of Louisiana will be expanding its eligibility ends for the COVID-19 vaccine to include:

  • K-12 teachers
  • Daycare workers
  • All pregnant women
  • Non-Emergency medical transportation providers and staff
  • Persons 55-64 with one or more health conditions defined by the CDC

The expansion goes into effect on Feb. 22.

Vaccine elibility expands on Feb. 22.
Vaccine elibility expands on Feb. 22.

