Louisiana expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to teachers, daycare workers, pregnant women
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state of Louisiana will be expanding its eligibility ends for the COVID-19 vaccine to include:
- K-12 teachers
- Daycare workers
- All pregnant women
- Non-Emergency medical transportation providers and staff
- Persons 55-64 with one or more health conditions defined by the CDC
The expansion goes into effect on Feb. 22.
