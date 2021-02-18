LSU baseball season opener postponed until Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball has adjusted their schedule for opening weekend at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field due to team travel issues throughout the nation.

The Tigers will now open the season against Air Force on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. the game was previously rescheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19. after the original start time was moved from 7 p.m.

LSU will meet Notre Dame at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21 and the Tigers will play Louisiana Tech on Monday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

All three games will be available on SEC Network+.

Air Force, Notre Dame and Louisiana Tech will still play each other this weekend in a round-robin format. Those games will not be open to the general public.

The Southern vs. LSU game scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 has been moved to Wednesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m.

LSU Baseball Games This Weekend

Saturday, February 20 – Air Force at LSU, 1 p.m.

Sunday, February 21 – Notre Dame at LSU, 12 p.m.

Monday, February 22 – Louisiana Tech at LSU, 6:30 p.m.

Other Scheduled Games at Alex Box Stadium This Weekend (not open to the general public)

Friday, February 19 – Air Force vs. Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

Saturday, February 20 – Notre Dame vs. Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

Sunday, February 21 – Louisiana Tech vs. Air Force, 4 p.m.

