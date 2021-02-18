Advertisement

Northwestern State’s season opener at Lamar postponed to March 27

The Northwestern State football team has waited 457 days to return to competitive football, but...
The Northwestern State football team has waited 457 days to return to competitive football, but the Demons will be forced to wait some more.(NSU Sports Information)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La (NSU) – The Northwestern State football team has waited 457 days to return to competitive football, but the Demons will be forced to wait some more.

Saturday’s season opener at Lamar has been postponed because of the snow and ice covering roads in Louisiana and Texas.

The game has been rescheduled for March 27, which sets NSU up for six games this spring in six weeks. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

NSU now opens its spring football schedule at home on March 6 against Nicholls, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Ice storm damage in Deville
Cleco: Power restored to nearly 18,000 customers
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
ROUND TWO: More winter weather for Cenla on Thursday
Alexandria man arrested in shooting investigation at Mason, Fenner Streets
Boil advisories for Cenla

Latest News

Because of snow and ice covering Louisiana and East Texas, the Northwestern State track team...
Winter weather prevents Northwestern State from traveling to Texas Tech meet
Plainview Head Coach Phillip George previews first-round matchup against Pleasant Hill
Plainview Head Coach Phillip George previews first-round matchup against Pleasant Hill
The Louisiana College Wildcats learned when they will play games that were rescheduled due to...
LC Wildcats to play postponed games in March
For back-to-back years, the Avoyelles Charter Vikings are one of the few Central Louisiana...
Vikings hungry for a Class 2A State Title