Northwestern State’s season opener at Lamar postponed to March 27

NSU football's Saturday season opener at Lamar has been postponed.
By NSU
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - The Northwestern State football team has waited 457 days to return to competitive football, but the Demons will be forced to wait some more.

Saturday’s season opener at Lamar has been postponed because of the snow and ice covering roads in Louisiana and Texas.

The game has been rescheduled for March 27, which sets NSU up for six games this spring in six weeks. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

NSU now opens its spring football schedule at home on March 6 against Nicholls, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets at nsudemons.com or by calling the ticket office at 318-357-4268.

