Strain: time to document ag losses

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDAF) - Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Mike Strain, D.V.M., is urging all agricultural producers impacted by the severe winter weather to document losses.

“While no secretarial disaster designation has been declared at this time, an accurate account of any crops and livestock that are lost is vital in the event insurance claims are necessary or federal assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is made available,” said Strain.

Documentation includes: photos and videos of losses, purchase records, production records, vaccination records, bank or other loan documents and third-party certification.

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) has a variety of loans available including emergency loans that are triggered by disaster declarations and operating loans that can assist producers.

Producers who signed up for Federal Crop Insurance or the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) and who suffer losses are asked to report crop damage to their crop insurance agent or local FSA office within 72 hours of damage discovery and follow up in writing within 15 days.

Livestock and perennial crop producers often have more limited risk management options available, but there are disaster programs available to them. Key programs include the Livestock Indemnity Program and Emergency Assistance for Livestock which reimburse producers for a portion of the value of their livestock, poultry and other animals.

The Tree Assistance Program provides cost share assistance to rehabilitate or replant and clean-up damage to trees, vines or shrubs.

To learn more about USDA disaster assistance programs, contact your local FSA office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LDAF. All rights reserved.