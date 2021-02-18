Three Louisiana byways receive prestigious designations

BATON ROUGE, La. (CRT) - Three Louisiana Byways have received prestigious designations by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA). The Bayou Teche Byway and Boom or Bust Byway were both designated National Scenic Byways. The Louisiana Great River Road joined other Mississippi River states to be designated an All-American Road. It is the second All-American Road designated byway in Louisiana, joining the Creole Nature Trail in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes.

To receive national designation, a road must possess intrinsic qualities that are nationally significant. All-American Roads must have one-of-a-kind features that do not exist elsewhere. The road or highway must be a “destination unto itself,” providing an exceptional traveling experience that visitors would make the primary reason for their trip. All-American Roads are the very best of America’s National Scenic Byways.

“From big cities to small towns, Louisiana’s scenic trails and byways offer visitors beautiful views of our unique landscapes and insight into the people, history, and culture that make our state special,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We are thrilled these byways have received these special designations that will entice visitors to discover all the ways you can Feed Your Soul with a Louisiana road trip. These visitors will have a tremendous impact on the economies of these local communities throughout the state.”

In 2020, the FHA received 63 nomination applications. Forty-nine byways in 28 states received designations, including 34 National Scenic Byways and 15 All-American Roads. This determination takes into account evidence of intrinsic quality(s), demonstration of national or regional significance, overall visitor experience, and demonstration of long-term sustainability.

Created in 1938 and stretching for 3,000 miles through and beside 10 states, the Great River Road All-American Road is the longest such designated roadway and one of the oldest. This byway tells the story of Louisiana’s native people and immigrant communities, along with the river industry, transportation and agricultural histories fueled by the Mississippi River. Part of the Mississippi River Parkway Commission, travelers can order a free 10-state Great River Road map or download the free Drive the Great River Road app.

The culturally rich and diverse Bayou Teche Byway hugs the western side of the Atchafalaya Basin. Along this byway visitors can experience the food, music, art, crafts, folk life and traditions that have been passed down for generations.

The 137-mile Boom or Bust Byway tells of the dramatic ups and downs in the oil and gas, lumber, transportation, farming and entertainment businesses over the decades. Visitors traveling this byway will gain a unique understanding of the American experience throughout the 18th and 20th centuries.

“The Louisiana Scenic Trails & Byways are full of unique experiences and trips for visitors to enjoy in every corner of our state. These designations are high honors, and as we look forward to the return of travel, especially the family road trip, we are excited they will provide visitors with an additional reason to explore all the unique stories Louisiana has to offer,” added Doug Bourgeois, Assistant Secretary of Tourism

Learn more about the all 19 of Louisiana’s Scenic Trails and Byways at LouisianaByways.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 CRT. All rights reserved.