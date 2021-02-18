Advertisement

USPS temporarily adjusts retail, delivery operations for Louisiana post offices

(WIFR)
By Kanickewa Johnson
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The following was released to us by the USPS:

In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees, the Louisiana District is temporarily suspending operations at all post offices within the following three-digit ZIP codes, effective immediately and lasting until February 18 at 10 a.m.

This includes all post office operations in the 710, 711, 712, 713 and 714-digit ZIP code areas.

At this time, there are no alternative sites available.

The U.S. Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience these temporary suspensions may cause our customers.

