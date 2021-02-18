Advertisement

Winter weather prevents Northwestern State from traveling to Texas Tech meet

Because of snow and ice covering Louisiana and East Texas, the Northwestern State track team will not be able to travel to the Texas Tech Matador Qualifier scheduled for Friday.(NSU Sports Information)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La (NSU) - Because of snow and ice covering Louisiana and East Texas, the Northwestern State track team will not be able to travel to the Texas Tech Matador Qualifier scheduled for Friday.

The meet was slated to be NSU’s final regular-season competition before the Southland Conference Championships from Feb. 28-March 1.

The Demons and Lady Demons were able to compete in two nonconference meets in this COVID-19 shortened slate.

