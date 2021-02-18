With no water service, Louisiana family bathes kids in a crawfish pot

SHREVEPORT, La. (WVUE) - The ingenuity of Louisianans never ceases to amaze.

With no water service in Shreveport, one family decided to use a crawfish pot to melt snow into useable water.

A picture shared by Marie Harper’s sister on Twitter says they then let the pot cool off, and used it to bathe their kids.

“Y’all... I cannot. I’m dying,” sister Danielle tweeted.

Y'all... I cannot. I'm dying. With no water service, my sister just used their crawfish pot to melt snow and warm up the water in order to give the kids a bath tonight.

😂😂😂#Snowmageddon2021 pic.twitter.com/fjf75lIVB9 — Danielle (@dmanning283) February 18, 2021

