Advertisement

Alexandria hospitals ask Alexandria residents to conserve water

(AP Images)
By RRMC
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RRMC) - Rapides Regional Medical Center and CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini ask City of Alexandria residents to please limit their use of water at this time.

The city water wells are working at three times their normal capacity, but water is simply being used as quickly as it is produced. This means the city is unable to return to normal water pressure causing all of us to remain under a boil advisory. This affects hospital operations tremendously.

Please help our community and conserve water. Please stop dripping faucets when temperatures are above freezing. Refrain from washing clothes, washing dishes, and filling tubs until we can return to normal water pressure. If we work together, the quicker we will be able to return to our day-to-day activities at work and at home.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 RRMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Ice storm damage in Deville
Power restored to 70 percent of customers impacted by second winter storm
Boil advisories for Cenla
Alexandria man arrested in shooting investigation at Mason, Fenner Streets
The City of Alexandria
Alexandria residents struggle for water as City wells deplete

Latest News

Alexandria water update
Boil advisories for Cenla
Ice storm damage in Deville
Power restored to 70 percent of customers impacted by second winter storm
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast