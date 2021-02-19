Alexandria hospitals ask Alexandria residents to conserve water

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RRMC) - Rapides Regional Medical Center and CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini ask City of Alexandria residents to please limit their use of water at this time.

The city water wells are working at three times their normal capacity, but water is simply being used as quickly as it is produced. This means the city is unable to return to normal water pressure causing all of us to remain under a boil advisory. This affects hospital operations tremendously.

Please help our community and conserve water. Please stop dripping faucets when temperatures are above freezing. Refrain from washing clothes, washing dishes, and filling tubs until we can return to normal water pressure. If we work together, the quicker we will be able to return to our day-to-day activities at work and at home.

