ASH’s Barton lands PWO from LSU

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a successful senior season, Alexandria Senior High quarterback, Judd Barton, made himself known in the college football world.

The 6-1, 185-pound senior landed a preferred walk-on offer from Louisiana State University.

“I was actually in class when I received the call,” quarterback, Judd Barton said. “It’s a dream come true because I’ve trusted in God, trusted the process, and kept working. To see the work that I have put in pay off and get a big-time offer like this means so much to me.”

In Barton’s senior campaign, he threw for 1,543 yards and 21 touchdowns leading the Trojans to the Class 5A State Championships for the first time in program history.

The versatile quarterback also ran for 268 yards and two touchdowns through nine games.

“Judd can bring a lot to LSU,” former ASH defensive tackle and current LSU football player, Jacobian Guillory said. “He can throw well, he’s good with his feet, and overall has great talent. People have never had faith in him, but he just has to take a chance on himself.”

