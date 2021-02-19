Advertisement

Lady Demons set to open season at ULM on Sunday

The Northwestern State softball team is slated to begin its season Sunday.
By John Denega
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU Sports Information) — The Northwestern State softball team is slated to begin its season Sunday. The Lady Demons will travel to Monroe to battle ULM in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. The games will be played at either the ULM Softball Complex or the Ouachita Sportsplex.

This last-minute schedule change is a result of the Baylor Getterman Classic being canceled. That was set to be played this weekend but was called off because of inclement weather in the region.

The pair of games against the Warhawks on Sunday is actually the third season-opening date to appear on NSU’s schedule. The Lady Demons were unable to begin their season at the Lady Demon Classic last weekend because of weather and health concerns with the opponents.

