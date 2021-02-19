Lady Rebels look to bring their ‘A’ game against Ouachita

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Like 31 other teams in Class 5A, the Pineville Lady Rebels are in the playoffs. They will be hosting a home game, as a No. 16 seed, for the first time under Tillisha Wenslow.

“It feels great,” Wenslow said. “You always want to get that home playoff game. I’m proud of my girls for the work that they’ve put in. It’s not over yet. We’ve got a lot more playing to do.”

The Lady Rebels have kept their name in the conversation as a good team. They’ve made the playoffs every year since 2011.

Along with that tradition, they’ve continued their celebration of wins, winning 15 of their 22 games this year.

They celebrate by posting pictures right after.

“It’s a pride thing,” Wenslow said. “It’s another bit of motivation to get them to get that win. They love taking the picture at the end. It’s just something else to make them go out and play.”

To post another picture this weekend, they’ll face a familiar team, The Ouachita Lady Lions.

The Lady Lions are a district foe who they’ve played twice already. Pineville won the first game and lost the second.

Beating them a second time won’t be an easy task.

“It’s very important for everyone to be on their ‘A’ game,” Wenslow said. “At this point, it’s win or go home. You have no choice but to bring your ‘A’ game.”

The journey to winning a state title is a long road, but the Lady Rebels have hopes of outlasting the other 31.

“You’re going to come across some bumps in the road, but just keep going,” Wenslow said. “If there’s something that you really want, you keep going no matter what.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.