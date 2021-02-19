LHSAA updates first-round girls playoff games due to inclement weather

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Here’s a look at the updated schedule for the first round of the Louisiana High School Girls playoffs. All games will be played from February 20- 21.

February 20

Class 5A

#17 Ouachita Parish vs #16 Pineville - 5:30 pm

Class 4A

#18 George Washington Carver vs #15 Bolton - 5:30 pm

#31 Peabody vs #2 Huntington - 5:00 pm

Class 3A

#13 Caldwell Parish vs #20 Grant - 6:00 pm

Class 2A

#17 French Settlement vs #16 Avoyelles - 5 pm

#28 Winnfield vs #5 Avoyelles Public Charter - 2:00 pm

#20 Bunkie vs #13 South Plaquemines - 2:30 pm

#30 Rapides vs #3 Lake Arthur - 2:00 pm

#26 Northeast vs #7 Rosepine - 5:00 pm

#23 East Feliciana vs #10 Many - 4:00 pm

Class 1A

#22 Montgomery vs #11 Delhi Charter - 2:00 pm

Class B

#19 Forest vs #14 Oak Hill - 1:00 pm

Class C

#14 Pleasant Hill vs #3 Plainview - 6:00 pm

