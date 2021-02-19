Advertisement

LHSAA updates first-round girls playoff games due to inclement weather

The LHSAA High School Basketball playoffs are closing in, so Preps Hoops’ contributor, Preston...
The LHSAA High School Basketball playoffs are closing in, so Preps Hoops’ contributor, Preston Edwards, joins SportsNite to preview teams that can make a deep playoff push.(KALB Sports)
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Here’s a look at the updated schedule for the first round of the Louisiana High School Girls playoffs. All games will be played from February 20- 21.

February 20

Class 5A

  • #17 Ouachita Parish vs #16 Pineville - 5:30 pm

Class 4A

  • #18 George Washington Carver vs #15 Bolton - 5:30 pm
  • #31 Peabody vs #2 Huntington - 5:00 pm

Class 3A

  • #13 Caldwell Parish vs #20 Grant - 6:00 pm

Class 2A

  • #17 French Settlement vs #16 Avoyelles - 5 pm
  • #28 Winnfield vs #5 Avoyelles Public Charter - 2:00 pm
  • #20 Bunkie vs #13 South Plaquemines - 2:30 pm
  • #30 Rapides vs #3 Lake Arthur - 2:00 pm
  • #26 Northeast vs #7 Rosepine - 5:00 pm
  • #23 East Feliciana vs #10 Many - 4:00 pm

Class 1A

  • #22 Montgomery vs #11 Delhi Charter - 2:00 pm

Class B

  • #19 Forest vs #14 Oak Hill - 1:00 pm

Class C

  • #14 Pleasant Hill vs #3 Plainview - 6:00 pm

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Ice storm damage in Deville
Cleco: Power restored to 22,000 customers
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
ROUND TWO: More winter weather for Cenla on Thursday
Boil advisories for Cenla
Alexandria man arrested in shooting investigation at Mason, Fenner Streets

Latest News

The Plainview Hornets are sitting in the top three of the Class C Louisiana High School...
Plainview Head Basketball Coach Phillip George previews first-round matchup against Pleasant Hill
Dishmond’s 30 point, 20 rebound game earns him Athlete of the Week
Because of snow and ice covering Louisiana and East Texas, the Northwestern State track team...
Winter weather prevents Northwestern State from traveling to Texas Tech meet
The Northwestern State football team has waited 457 days to return to competitive football, but...
Northwestern State’s season opener at Lamar postponed to March 27