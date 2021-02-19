LHSAA updates first-round girls playoff games due to inclement weather
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Here’s a look at the updated schedule for the first round of the Louisiana High School Girls playoffs. All games will be played from February 20- 21.
February 20
Class 5A
- #17 Ouachita Parish vs #16 Pineville - 5:30 pm
Class 4A
- #18 George Washington Carver vs #15 Bolton - 5:30 pm
- #31 Peabody vs #2 Huntington - 5:00 pm
Class 3A
- #13 Caldwell Parish vs #20 Grant - 6:00 pm
Class 2A
- #17 French Settlement vs #16 Avoyelles - 5 pm
- #28 Winnfield vs #5 Avoyelles Public Charter - 2:00 pm
- #20 Bunkie vs #13 South Plaquemines - 2:30 pm
- #30 Rapides vs #3 Lake Arthur - 2:00 pm
- #26 Northeast vs #7 Rosepine - 5:00 pm
- #23 East Feliciana vs #10 Many - 4:00 pm
Class 1A
- #22 Montgomery vs #11 Delhi Charter - 2:00 pm
Class B
- #19 Forest vs #14 Oak Hill - 1:00 pm
Class C
- #14 Pleasant Hill vs #3 Plainview - 6:00 pm
