NSU-Southern Miss series moved to Sunday-Monday

NATCHITOCHES, La (NSU) – Will the third time be the charm?

The Northwestern State baseball team’s season-opening series at Southern Miss has been changed again because of the winter weather that has kept the Demons from getting on the road.

The series will now take place Sunday and Monday at Southern Miss’ Pete Taylor Park. The teams will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday and wrap up the series with a 12 p.m. Monday single game.

The Demons were scheduled to leave Saturday morning but had to push their departure time back because of travel precautions, keeping them from being able to play Saturday.

