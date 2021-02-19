Advertisement

NSU-Southern Miss series moved to Sunday-Monday

The Northwestern State baseball team’s season-opening series at Southern Miss has been changed...
The Northwestern State baseball team’s season-opening series at Southern Miss has been changed again because of the winter weather that has kept the Demons from getting on the road.(NSU Sports Information)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La (NSU) – Will the third time be the charm?

The Northwestern State baseball team’s season-opening series at Southern Miss has been changed again because of the winter weather that has kept the Demons from getting on the road.

The series will now take place Sunday and Monday at Southern Miss’ Pete Taylor Park. The teams will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday and wrap up the series with a 12 p.m. Monday single game.

The Demons were scheduled to leave Saturday morning but had to push their departure time back because of travel precautions, keeping them from being able to play Saturday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Ice storm damage in Deville
Power restored to nearly 27,000 customers
Boil advisories for Cenla
Alexandria man arrested in shooting investigation at Mason, Fenner Streets
The City of Alexandria
Alexandria residents struggle for water as City wells deplete

Latest News

Lady Rams host first playoff game since 2012
Lady Rams host first LHSAA playoff game since 2012
Lenni Kunert and the Demons open the 2021 season at Southern Miss on Saturday.
A day later than expected, Demons open season at Southern Miss
The Northwestern State softball team is slated to begin its season Sunday.
Lady Demons set to open season at ULM on Sunday
After a successful senior season, Alexandria Senior High quarterback, Judd Barton, made himself...
ASH’s Barton lands PWO from LSU