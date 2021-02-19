Advertisement

Plainview Head Basketball Coach Phillip George previews first-round matchup against Pleasant Hill

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Plainview Hornets are sitting in the top three of the Class C Louisiana High School Athletic Association girls’ playoff brackets, which automatically advanced them to the Regional round.

The Hornets will host No. 14. Pleasant Hill Monday, February 23.

