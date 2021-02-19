Rapides Parish bars to reopen services at reduced capacity

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPPJ) - Following Gov. John Bell Edwards’ Feb. 10 proclamation, the Rapides Parish Police Jury voted to reopen bars at 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is less. The proclamation allows for parishes with a 5% or less positivity rate for COVID-19 for two consecutive weeks to reopen indoor and outdoor service,

Hours of operation for bars are restricted from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., with service and sales of all alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption occurring between those hours only.

All customers indoors must be seated at tables socially distanced six-feet apart, and no walk-up service to the bar is allowed. Outdoor services are also allowed, but outdoor seating cannot exceed 50 customers total, and standing room capacity is not permitted.

Masks are required for all customers.

The proclamation was adopted at a special meeting of the Rapides Parish Police Jury on Friday, going into effect at 3:30 p.m.

