CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini’s Caring Cafeteria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - During the pandemic and severe weather, there have been a lot of essential workers on the front lines, but others have been working behind the scenes. Over at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital’s cafeteria, some employees decided to go the extra mile during the winter storm. They worked around the clock making sure patients and staff were fed, sleeping on cots because they couldn’t make it home due to the icy road conditions.

Timothy Mohon Cabrini hospital’s director of food and nutrition was one of many employees who stayed overnight to be able to work during the winter storm.

“Couldn’t go home,” Mahon said. “Couldn’t see our families, but kind of what got me through the whole thing is I focused on the miracle of Jesus with the feeding the masses. He fed the masses with five loaves of bread and two fish.”

Executive Chef Brandon Thomas said it was hard to leave his family, but he knew he had an important job to do.

“I’m fully capable of staying here and taking care of the sick here,” Thomas said. “One of our mottos is to extend the healing of Jesus Christ and that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to help serve where I can.”

Jocelyn Ogaard is a cafeteria team lead, and she also stayed overnight.

“We’ve all pulled together and everybody’s helped everybody out,” Ogaard said. “It’s been a great team experience that brought us a lot closer and it’s just been a very emotional roller coaster for everybody, but we’ve all got together.”

They made at least 1,500 meals a day. They did run low on supplies but never ran out because there was a plan in place before the storm. The group thanks all their team leads, diet office managers and every employee who worked hard to feed patients and staff during the winter storm.

