Lady ‘Cats Drop Game to #18 Birmingham-Southern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (LC Sports Information) – The Louisiana College softball team had the hits to hang with #18 Birmingham-Southern in the tune up game to the BSC Spring Classic, but not the power and mistakes in the field compounded the issues that led the Lady ‘Cats to an 8-0 six-inning defeat to the Panthers Friday night at BSC Softball Park.

The Lady ‘Cats had things looking up early as Olivia Coaker drew a walk with one out, which was immediately followed by a single by Desiree Squires that fit between third base and shortstop to give LC two runners with one out. They would both move into scoring position with two outs on a ground ball but could not get pushed home. The Lady ‘Cat defense responded to a challenge in the bottom half of the inning as well as a ground ball to third helped get out of a jam and force BSC to strand the bases loaded full of Panthers without a run scoring.

But things went against the Lady ‘Cats in the bottom of the second inning as BSC made two LC errors hurt, turning those mistakes into a five-spot in the frame as the Panthers busted out on top with only one of the five runs being earned. The Panthers added two more runs in the third on a double, a triple, and a RBI ground out to make the score 7-0 after three innings.

LC had two chances to crack the scoreboard in the late innings. In the fourth, the Lady ‘Cats had runners on second and third with one out, but a strikeout and fly out stranded those runners. Then, in the fifth, LC started the frame with back-to-back singles and then a wild pitch gave the Lady ‘Cats runners at second and third with no outs, but a ground ball to third resulted in a play at the plate that ended with the runner being called out. A fly out and strike out ended LC’s final threat of the game. A solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth ended the game early.

Desiree Squires led LC on the offensive end by going one of two at the plate and drew a walk. Five different Lady ‘Cats registered one base hit apiece in the contest.

Bailey McMillian (1-1) went the distance in the contest and gave up six hits and eight runs, just four earned, walked four and struck out four from the circle.

The Lady ‘Cats (2-1) begin the BSC Spring Classic on Saturday with a pair of games. Game one takes place at noon against Piedmont College (0-2), followed by a contest against Huntingdon College (0-2). All games of the BSC Classic take place at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama.

