JPSO: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Jefferson Gun Outlet

Multiple people are dead after someone opened fire at at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the 6900...
Multiple people are dead after someone opened fire at at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the 6900 of Airline Highway in Metairie.((Source: WVUE FOX 8))
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a shooting that has left three people dead and two others injured in Metairie Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies responded to the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the 6900 block of Airline Drive around 3 p.m.

According to investigators, a disagreement inside of the store led to the suspect shooting two people. Others inside of business engaged in a shootout with the suspect before the suspect was struck.

Both victims inside of the business and the suspect were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to University Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

