Pitkin’s Edwards and ASH’s Beck shine in LSU’s win over Air Force

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Pitkin’s Garrett Edwards and ASH’s Matthew Beck saw action for the LSU Tigers’ baseball team in their 6-1 win against Air Force.

In one inning, Edwards threw 14 pitches, 10 strikes, and two strikeouts.

Meanwhile, in 1.1 innings, Beck threw 17 pitches, 14 strikes, and two strikeouts.

Former @ash_baseball star @Matt_Beck07 getting it done on the mound as well



One inning, 17 pitches, 14 strikes, 2 strikeouts@KALBSports #cenlapreps pic.twitter.com/Jn2b7b2B65 — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) February 20, 2021

