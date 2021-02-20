Advertisement

Pitkin’s Edwards and ASH’s Beck shine in LSU’s win over Air Force

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Pitkin’s Garrett Edwards and ASH’s Matthew Beck saw action for the LSU Tigers’ baseball team in their 6-1 win against Air Force.

In one inning, Edwards threw 14 pitches, 10 strikes, and two strikeouts.

Meanwhile, in 1.1 innings, Beck threw 17 pitches, 14 strikes, and two strikeouts.

