Pitkin’s Edwards and ASH’s Beck shine in LSU’s win over Air Force
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Pitkin’s Garrett Edwards and ASH’s Matthew Beck saw action for the LSU Tigers’ baseball team in their 6-1 win against Air Force.
In one inning, Edwards threw 14 pitches, 10 strikes, and two strikeouts.
Meanwhile, in 1.1 innings, Beck threw 17 pitches, 14 strikes, and two strikeouts.
