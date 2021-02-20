Power restored to 85 percent of customers impacted by second winter storm

The following was released to us by Cleco:

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 20, 2021 (4 p.m.) – As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Cleco has restored power to nearly 37,000 customers affected by the second winter storm. At the height of the storm, approximately 43,000 customers were without power.

Restoration Updates

Below are estimated times for restoration (ETR). Please note that unexpected damage or inclement weather could impact restoration efforts and timelines. The ETRs also will be posted on Cleco’s website and Facebook page.

Grant Parish

Power has been restored to approximately 93 percent of customers in Grant Parish. Crews are still working in these areas and will continue working throughout the weekend and possibly Monday, Feb. 22 making repairs and restoring power. Cleco estimates power will be restored to approximately 99 percent of customers in Grant Parish by tonight.

· Atlanta, Bentley, Colfax, Dry Prong, Williana, Georgetown, Montgomery, Pollock

Rapides Parish

Power has been restored to approximately 91 percent of customers in Rapides Parish. There are a large number of isolated and scattered outages. Crews will be working throughout the weekend and possibly Monday, Feb. 22 making repairs and restoring power. Cleco estimates power will be restored to approximately 95 percent of customers by tonight.

· Alexandria - Greenway Park & Willow Glenn

· Barron, Big Island, Buckeye, Deville, Hickory Grove, Holloway

· Camp Beauregard, Esler, Pineville (outside limits)

· Kingsville, Kolin, Paradise

· Ruby

· Willie Clark Road, AB Porter Road

· Ball

· Boyce, Gardner, Hot wells

· McNutt, Wilda

· Elmer

· Flatwoods, Pinecoupee

· Hineston, Glenmora, La Camp

· Chopin, Lena, Martco, Sharp

· Rock Quarry, Taylor Hill

· Mora

· Otis

· Lecompte, Forest Hill, Woodworth (outside city limits), Poland

Rapides Parish – Gardner, Cotile, Wilda and Hot Wells

· During storm restoration, a large, high-voltage transformer in Cleco’s distribution substation in the Gardner community failed. A mobile transformer has been delivered to the substation site to serve as a backup power source.

· It will take several hours to unload, install and connect the mobile transformer to Cleco’s system.

· The Gardner Substation supplies power to approximately 1,300 customers in Gardner, Cotile, Wilda and Hot Wells. Provided Cleco personnel do not encounter any unexpected damage or delays, the company estimates power will be restored to most, if not all, of these customers later tonight.

Allen Parish

· Oakdale/near Oakdale – Approximately 59 customers are without power. These are scattered outages, but power should be restored to these customers by tonight.

Avoyelles Parish

· Moreauville and Simmesport – Power has been restored to all customers who can receive power.

· Bunkie and St. Landry (town) – Crews are working in these areas, and power will be restored to 85 percent of these customers by tonight.

· Mansura, Hessmer, Cottonport, Effie, Marksville (outside city limits), Plaucheville, Effie, Vick – Crews have been working in these areas for multiple days. Tree damage was significant. Power will be restored to 75 percent of these customers by tonight.

· There will be some camps without power until Monday, Feb. 22.

Evangeline Parish

· Bayou Chicot and Turkey Creek – Crews are working in these areas, and power will be restored to 85 percent of these customers by tonight.

DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River and Sabine Parishes

· Crews have restored power to most customers in these four parishes. There are currently about 347 customers without power. Power will be restored to 99 percent of these customers by tonight. Crews will work throughout the weekend on any remaining outages and make other needed repairs to return Cleco’s system back to normal operations.

Power Outages as of 4 p.m.

Allen Parish 47

Avoyelles Parish 1,729

Catahoula Parish 26

DeSoto Parish 46

Evangeline Parish 287

Grant Parish 406

Natchitoches Parish 84

Rapides Parish 3,347

Red River Parish Less than 5

Sabine Parish 86

Vernon Parish Less than 5

Safety tips to follow after a storm:

· Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

· Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.

For the latest information on power outages and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Cleco. All rights reserved.