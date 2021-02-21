Advertisement

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital vaccinates family members of associates

By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday February 20, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital continued vaccinating family members of associates. Family members who fit the state’s current age criteria of 65 and older got their first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose. According to Occupational Health Nurse Christa Book about 300 people were vaccinated.

“We’re really proud to be offering this,” Book said “Our associates are part of our mission and their families are also our mission. So, we’re taking care of the mission, but also the family members live in the community so we’re also giving it to community as well and help decrease the covid out in the community.”

On Monday February 22, the state’s vaccine age eligibility will be lowered to include people 55-years-old with certain health conditions and teachers, school support and daycare staff, and pregnant women.

