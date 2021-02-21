Cleco has restored power to 98 percent of customers impacted by winter storm

PINEVILLE, La. – As of Noon Sunday, Cleco has restored power to 98 percent of the roughly 43,000 customers who lost electricity after a second winter storm hit the company’s service territory within the same week.

“There are a small number of customers without power, and we’re working to restore power to these remaining customers today. Any customer who does not have power after today, should call and report an outage,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.

How to report a power outage:

· Online through MyAccount at cleco.com (register at cleco.com)

· Contact Us form at cleco.com

· Text OUT to 25326 (Cleco); text REG to register

· Call 1-800-622-6537

Instructions for customers who need a reconnect after repairs: If there is any damage to a customer’s home or business or to the electrical service entrance that may pose a danger if power is restored, Cleco cannot energize the service until repairs are made by a licensed electrician. Once repairs are made, the electrician should call the appropriate governing authority for instructions regarding permitting and inspections.

Restoration Updates Below are estimated times for restoration (ETR) in the remaining parishes with outages. Please note that unexpected damage or inclement weather could impact restoration efforts and timelines. The ETRs also will be posted on Cleco’s website and Facebook page. Grant Parish

· Power will be restored to the remaining customers by tonight except for some camps. Off-road equipment is needed to make repairs and restore power to these customers. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 22.

Rapides Parish

· Power will be restored to the remaining customers by tonight except for some camps. Off-road equipment is needed to make repairs and restore power to these customers. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 22.

Allen Parish

· Power will be restored to the remaining customers by tonight.

Avoyelles Parish

· Power will be restored to the remaining customers by tonight except for customers in the Grassy Lake area. Cleco serves about 217 customers in Grassy Lake which are predominantly camps. This is a very rural area. Power will be restored to these customers on Monday, Feb. 22.

Evangeline Parish

· Power will be restored to the remaining customers by tonight.

DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River and Sabine Parishes

· Power has been restored to all customers who can receive power. Customers in these parishes without power should report an outage.

Power Outages as of 12 p.m.

Allen Parish - 5

Avoyelles Parish - 281

Catahoula Parish - Less than 5

DeSoto Parish - Less than 5

Evangeline Parish - 28

Grant Parish - 75

Rapides Parish - 268

Red River Parish - Less than 5

Sabine Parish - Less than 5

For the latest information on Cleco power outage updates and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power.

