Flooding in New Llano’s Town Hall
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW LLANO, La. (KALB) - The winter mix caused extensive damage across Central Louisiana, including damage to New Llano’s Town Hall.
A broken pipe flooded Town Hall, according to Mayor Carolyn Todd.
“We pretty much got our hands to it to the plow,” Mayor Todd said. “We had a line bust in the Town Hall... you know, they build them now where everything is up in the ceiling, [but] we’re holding our own.
Mayor Todd says the town continued its recovery process Saturday morning.
