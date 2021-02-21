Girls’ basketball playoff scores from Saturday

LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from girls’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on Saturday, February 20.

CLASS 4A

Bolton 56, George Washington Carver 40

CLASS 2A

South Plaquemines 48, Bunkie 40

Avoyelles 50, French Settlement 29

Lake Arthur 74, Rapides 30

Rosepine 88, Northeast 29

Many 93, East Feliciana 33

CLASS 1A

LaSalle 45, Delta Charter 30

CLASS B

Stanley 52, Elizabeth 37

Pitkin 63, Weston 61

