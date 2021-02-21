Girls’ basketball playoff scores from Saturday
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from girls’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on Saturday, February 20.
CLASS 4A
- Bolton 56, George Washington Carver 40
CLASS 2A
- South Plaquemines 48, Bunkie 40
- Avoyelles 50, French Settlement 29
- Lake Arthur 74, Rapides 30
- Rosepine 88, Northeast 29
- Many 93, East Feliciana 33
CLASS 1A
- LaSalle 45, Delta Charter 30
CLASS B
- Stanley 52, Elizabeth 37
- Pitkin 63, Weston 61
