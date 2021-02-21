Advertisement

Girls’ basketball playoff scores from Saturday

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from girls’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on Saturday, February 20.

CLASS 4A

  • Bolton 56, George Washington Carver 40

CLASS 2A

  • South Plaquemines 48, Bunkie 40
  • Avoyelles 50, French Settlement 29
  • Lake Arthur 74, Rapides 30
  • Rosepine 88, Northeast 29
  • Many 93, East Feliciana 33

CLASS 1A

  • LaSalle 45, Delta Charter 30

CLASS B

  • Stanley 52, Elizabeth 37
  • Pitkin 63, Weston 61

