GOHSEP: Report Winter Weather Damage

Louisiana Disaster Preliminary Damage Self-Report
Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by GOHSEP:

BATON ROUGE, La. (GOHSEP) - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is seeking information from anyone who received damage due to the winter weather event this week with a self-reporting survey. The survey will help local and state emergency managers collect data to move forward with the recovery process. This step should not replace reporting damage to your insurance agency.

The survey is voluntary and does not guarantee any federal disaster relief assistance. It will be beneficial in assisting with the damage assessment process in Louisiana related to this event.

(GOHSEP)

Copyright 2021 GOHSEP. All rights reserved.

