Lady ‘Cats drop pair of games to open BSC Spring Classic

HOOVER, Ala. (LC Sports Information) – The Louisiana College softball team had one good rally in them, but it wasn’t enough to overcome two sizeable deficits in their two games at the Birmingham-Southern College Spring Classic, dropping game one to Piedmont 7-4 and falling 8-0 in five innings in game two to Huntingdon Saturday at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

Game 1 – Piedmont College 7, Louisiana College 4

The Lady ‘Cats found themselves in dire straits straight away as Piedmont plated five in the first inning with a run scored on a steal of home and then two two-run home runs in the frame. However, LC started the long comeback in the bottom half as Alyssa Landry drove a two-out base hit to right that scored Olivia Coaker from second to make it 5-1 after one.

From the third through the fifth innings, LC outscored the Lions 1-0 in each inning to continue to slowly reel Piedmont back in. In the third, it was a Desiree Squires single to left-center that plated Briley Johnston from third to cut the deficit to 5-2. In the fourth, pinch runner Meredith Perry tagged up at third and touched home on a sac fly to center by Breanna Newman which cut the deficit down to 5-3. In the fifth, Shaye Tredinich made a Lion error hurt as her single to center drove Squires, who was on second thanks to an error, home for a 5-4 score. Catcher’s interference later in the inning actually put the leading run on base for the Lady ‘Cats, but she was stranded on the base paths.

However, hopes for the comeback were undone as Piedmont plated two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. The Lady ‘Cats got the first two runners on in the bottom half to bring the tying run to the plate, but there was no more magic left in the comeback.

Desiree Squires continued to swing a hot bat in game one, going three of four at the plate and also picked up a RBI and scored a run as well. Bella Houck hit a pair of singles in her two plate appearances. Briley Johnston was one-for-four with a stolen base and a run scored. Shaye Tredinich and Alyssa Landry each also had a RBI in the contest.

CeCe Pace (1-1) fought off the early issues to keep the Lions off the board for five straight innings to allow the comeback attempt as she threw a complete game. She finished the contest allowing seven hits and seven runs, six earned, walked four and struck out three.

Game 2 – Louisiana College 0, Huntingdon College 8 (5 innings)

Again, in day’s second game, the Lady ‘Cats found themselves trailing early as an error and three straight doubles plated three runs for the Hawks for a 3-0 lead.

But unlike in game one, a comeback would not be coming as Huntingdon only added to the score, putting up three more in the third and two more in the fourth. The Lady ‘Cats had opportunities to plate runs, including a two on, one out scenario in both the second and third innings, but could get none of the runs in.

Briley Johnston and Bella Houck each had a single in the contest to represent LC’s two lone hits in the contest. Johnston also added another stolen base to her record total. Olivia Coaker also drew the lone base on balls for the Lady ‘Cats while Alyssa Landry was hit by a pitch to reach base.

Miah Broussard (0-1) threw all four innings for the Lady ‘Cats, allowing 11 hits and eight runs, seven earned, struck out two batters and didn’t give up any walks against the Hawks.

The Wildcats (2-3) look to finish the BSC Spring Classic strong with two more games on Sunday, starting off with a rematch against Huntingdon (1-3) at 11:00 A.M. before closing out the tournament against Mount St. Joseph (0-2) immediately following the Huntingdon game. All games of the Birmingham-Southern College Spring Classic are being played at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LC Sports Information. All rights reserved.