LSU dominates Auburn 104-80, freshman phenom drops 27 points

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball finally got back on the court after a week off due to inclement weather that caused the Tigers to postpone their game earlier in the week against Ole Miss.

The Tigers (14-6, 9-4 SEC) dominated the Auburn Tigers (11-12, 5-9 SEC) 104-80 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Feb. 20. LSU as a team shot 53.4 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from behind the arc.

Freshman phenom Cam Thomas once again scored more than 20 points, this time with 27. Thomas shot 43.7 percent from the field and was 10-for-11 from the charity stripe.

It was the 20th game of the season for Thomas with 20 points or more. Thomas also leads all freshmen with most games with 25 points or more with 12.

LSU went over the century mark for the first time this season and scored the most points in an SEC game since 1994.

Junior JaVonte Smart was in double digits with 16 points and was 4-for-6 from deep. Sophomore Trendon Watford added a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Tigers are scheduled to be back on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, Feb. 23

