LSU softball falls to No. 6 Alabama 5-2

The following information is from LSU’s Chelsey Chamberlain Assistant Communications Director

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU fell to No. 6 Alabama in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader at the Bama Bash in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama got on the board in the bottom of the first inning off a double to the left field wall with two outs to take a 1-0 lead. A 7-6-2 play at the plate got the second runner at home to end the threat.

Two more runs came across for the Tide before the Tigers put two up themselves. In the top of the fifth, Briggs and Raeleen Gutierrez led off with back-to-back hits. Morgan Cummins moved the two over on a sacrifice bunt and Briggs scored on a fielding error by the pitcher. Gutierrez scored on the next play off Andrews’ groundout to shortstop.

Alabama responded in the bottom of the fifth with another run off an LSU error to take a 4-2 lead. The Tide added another in the sixth to take the 5-2 lead for good.

Sunseri took her first loss of the season, falling to 2-1 on the year.

At the plate, Cummins led the Tigers with two hits, going 2-for-2. Andrews picked up the lone RBI of the night.

