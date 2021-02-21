Northwestern State-Nicholls matchup rescheduled for March 1

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU Sports Information) – The Northwestern State men’s basketball team will have a second straight three-game week to conclude the 2020-21 regular season.

The Demons now have a makeup date for their postponed Feb. 17 matchup at Nicholls that was not played because of the winter weather that hammered the state this past week.

Northwestern State will play at Nicholls on March 1 with tipoff set for 6 p.m. inside Stopher Gym.

The Demons return to action Monday when they host Houston Baptist at 7 p.m. in Prather Coliseum.

