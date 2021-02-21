Advertisement

Northwestern State-Nicholls matchup rescheduled for March 1

The Northwestern State men’s basketball team will have a second straight three-game week to...
The Northwestern State men’s basketball team will have a second straight three-game week to conclude the 2020-21 regular season.(Source: NSU Sports Information)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU Sports Information) – The Northwestern State men’s basketball team will have a second straight three-game week to conclude the 2020-21 regular season.

The Demons now have a makeup date for their postponed Feb. 17 matchup at Nicholls that was not played because of the winter weather that hammered the state this past week.

Northwestern State will play at Nicholls on March 1 with tipoff set for 6 p.m. inside Stopher Gym.

The Demons return to action Monday when they host Houston Baptist at 7 p.m. in Prather Coliseum.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU Sports Information. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are dead after someone opened fire at at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the 6900...
JPSO: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Jefferson Gun Outlet
Boil advisories for Cenla
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Ice storm damage in Deville
Power restored to 97 percent of customers impacted by second winter storm
In CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital’s cafeteria, some employees decided to go the extra...
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini’s Caring Cafeteria

Latest News

The Northwestern State softball team's opening-season series Sunday against ULM has been...
Softball’s opening-season series against ULM postponed
LSU Softball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
LSU softball falls to No. 6 Alabama 5-2
So. 2B Olivia Coaker scored a run in game 1 Saturday vs. Piedmont
Lady ‘Cats drop pair of games to open BSC Spring Classic
Here is a list of scores from girls’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on...
Girls’ basketball playoff scores from Saturday