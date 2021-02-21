Advertisement

Power restored to 97 percent of customers impacted by second winter storm

Ice storm damage in Deville
Ice storm damage in Deville(Cleco)
By Cleco
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to us by Cleco:

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 21, 2021 (8 a.m.) – As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Cleco has restored power to 97 percent of the roughly 43,000 customers who lost electricity after a second winter storm hit the company’s service territory within the same week. “We are continuing our restoration efforts today and will work until we have restored power to all of our customers,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.

Power Outages as of 8 a.m.

Avoyelles Parish 428

Catahoula Parish 26

DeSoto Parish Less than 5

Evangeline Parish 44

Grant Parish 96

Natchitoches Parish 12

Rapides Parish 850

Red River Parish Less than 5

Sabine Parish Less than 5

St. Mary Parish 12

St. Tammany Less than 5

Safety tips to follow after a storm:

· Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

· Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.

For the latest information on power outages and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Cleco. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are dead after someone opened fire at at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the 6900...
JPSO: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Jefferson Gun Outlet
Boil advisories for Cenla
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
In CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital’s cafeteria, some employees decided to go the extra...
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini’s Caring Cafeteria

Latest News

New Llano's Town Hall receives damage from winter storm.
Flooding in New Llano’s Town Hall
Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge
GOHSEP: Report Winter Weather Damage
City of Alexandria asking residents to conserve water
#WATCH City of Alexandria and local hospitals ask residents to conserve water
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini distributes COVID-19 vaccines to family members of associates
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital vaccinates family members of associates
City of Alexandria asking residents to conserve water
Alexandria Water issues Saturday February 20 update