Power restored to 97 percent of customers impacted by second winter storm

The following was released to us by Cleco:

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 21, 2021 (8 a.m.) – As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Cleco has restored power to 97 percent of the roughly 43,000 customers who lost electricity after a second winter storm hit the company’s service territory within the same week. “We are continuing our restoration efforts today and will work until we have restored power to all of our customers,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.

Power Outages as of 8 a.m.

Avoyelles Parish 428

Catahoula Parish 26

DeSoto Parish Less than 5

Evangeline Parish 44

Grant Parish 96

Natchitoches Parish 12

Rapides Parish 850

Red River Parish Less than 5

Sabine Parish Less than 5

St. Mary Parish 12

St. Tammany Less than 5

Safety tips to follow after a storm:

· Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

· Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.

For the latest information on power outages and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Cleco. All rights reserved.