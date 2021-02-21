Softball’s opening-season series against ULM postponed

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU Sports Information) — The Northwestern State softball team’s opening-season series Sunday against ULM has been postponed because of field conditions. A makeup date has yet to be determined.

The series against the Warhawks was a last-minute schedule change after the Baylor Getterman Classic was canceled due to inclement weather.

The Lady Demons and ULM will look to reschedule games for a later date.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU Sports Information. All rights reserved.