Advertisement

Softball’s opening-season series against ULM postponed

The Northwestern State softball team's opening-season series Sunday against ULM has been...
The Northwestern State softball team's opening-season series Sunday against ULM has been postponed because of field conditions(Source: NSU Sports Information)
By John Denega
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU Sports Information) — The Northwestern State softball team’s opening-season series Sunday against ULM has been postponed because of field conditions. A makeup date has yet to be determined.

The series against the Warhawks was a last-minute schedule change after the Baylor Getterman Classic was canceled due to inclement weather.

The Lady Demons and ULM will look to reschedule games for a later date.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU Sports Information. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are dead after someone opened fire at at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the 6900...
JPSO: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Jefferson Gun Outlet
Boil advisories for Cenla
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Ice storm damage in Deville
Power restored to 97 percent of customers impacted by second winter storm
In CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital’s cafeteria, some employees decided to go the extra...
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini’s Caring Cafeteria

Latest News

The Northwestern State men’s basketball team will have a second straight three-game week to...
Northwestern State-Nicholls matchup rescheduled for March 1
LSU Softball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
LSU softball falls to No. 6 Alabama 5-2
So. 2B Olivia Coaker scored a run in game 1 Saturday vs. Piedmont
Lady ‘Cats drop pair of games to open BSC Spring Classic
Here is a list of scores from girls’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on...
Girls’ basketball playoff scores from Saturday