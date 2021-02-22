Girls’ basketball playoff scores from Sunday
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from girls’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on Sunday, February 21.
CLASS 5A
- Ouachita 62, Pineville 53
CLASS 4A
- Huntington, Peabody
CLASS 3A
- Caldwell Parish 54, Grant 41
CLASS 2A
- Avoyelles Charter 55, Winnfield 52
CLASS 1A
- Delhi 55, Montgomery 47
CLASS B
- Oak Hill 67, Forest 47
- Glenmora 73, Doyline 52
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.