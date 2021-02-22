Advertisement

Girls’ basketball playoff scores from Sunday

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from girls’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on Sunday, February 21.

CLASS 5A

  • Ouachita 62, Pineville 53

CLASS 4A

  • Huntington, Peabody

CLASS 3A

  • Caldwell Parish 54, Grant 41

CLASS 2A

  • Avoyelles Charter 55, Winnfield 52

CLASS 1A

  • Delhi 55, Montgomery 47

CLASS B

  • Oak Hill 67, Forest 47
  • Glenmora 73, Doyline 52

