Girls’ basketball playoff scores from Sunday

LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from girls’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on Sunday, February 21.

CLASS 5A

Ouachita 62, Pineville 53

CLASS 4A

Huntington, Peabody

CLASS 3A

Caldwell Parish 54, Grant 41

CLASS 2A

Avoyelles Charter 55, Winnfield 52

CLASS 1A

Delhi 55, Montgomery 47

CLASS B

Oak Hill 67, Forest 47

Glenmora 73, Doyline 52

